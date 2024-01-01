Mongolian tugriks to Polish zloty today

Convert MNT to PLN at the real exchange rate

₮1.000 MNT = zł0.001204 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:09
MNT to PLN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

PLN
1 MNT to PLNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00120.0012
Low0.00120.0011
Average0.00120.0012
Change2.04%6.78%
1 MNT to PLN stats

The performance of MNT to PLN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0012 and a 30 day low of 0.0012. This means the 30 day average was 0.0012. The change for MNT to PLN was 2.04.

The performance of MNT to PLN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0012 and a 90 day low of 0.0011. This means the 90 day average was 0.0012. The change for MNT to PLN was 6.78.

Top currencies

 USDGBPAUDNZDZAREURINRCAD
1 USD10.791.5361.70218.1060.94884.4071.397
1 GBP1.26511.9432.15422.9111.2106.8041.768
1 AUD0.6510.51511.10811.790.61754.9620.91
1 NZD0.5870.4640.902110.6370.55749.5850.821

Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Polish Zloty
1 MNT0.00120 PLN
5 MNT0.00602 PLN
10 MNT0.01204 PLN
20 MNT0.02407 PLN
50 MNT0.06018 PLN
100 MNT0.12036 PLN
250 MNT0.30089 PLN
500 MNT0.60178 PLN
1000 MNT1.20356 PLN
2000 MNT2.40712 PLN
5000 MNT6.01780 PLN
10000 MNT12.03560 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Mongolian Tugrik
1 PLN830.87000 MNT
5 PLN4,154.35000 MNT
10 PLN8,308.70000 MNT
20 PLN16,617.40000 MNT
50 PLN41,543.50000 MNT
100 PLN83,087.00000 MNT
250 PLN207,717.50000 MNT
500 PLN415,435.00000 MNT
1000 PLN830,870.00000 MNT
2000 PLN1,661,740.00000 MNT
5000 PLN4,154,350.00000 MNT
10000 PLN8,308,700.00000 MNT