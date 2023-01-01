20 Mongolian tugriks to South Korean wons

Convert MNT to KRW at the real exchange rate

20 mnt
8 krw

1.00000 MNT = 0.39242 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:49 UTC
MNT to KRW conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MNT → 0 KRW
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / South Korean Won
1 MNT0.39242 KRW
5 MNT1.96212 KRW
10 MNT3.92423 KRW
20 MNT7.84846 KRW
50 MNT19.62115 KRW
100 MNT39.24230 KRW
250 MNT98.10575 KRW
500 MNT196.21150 KRW
1000 MNT392.42300 KRW
2000 MNT784.84600 KRW
5000 MNT1962.11500 KRW
10000 MNT3924.23000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Mongolian Tugrik
1 KRW2.54827 MNT
5 KRW12.74135 MNT
10 KRW25.48270 MNT
20 KRW50.96540 MNT
50 KRW127.41350 MNT
100 KRW254.82700 MNT
250 KRW637.06750 MNT
500 KRW1274.13500 MNT
1000 KRW2548.27000 MNT
2000 KRW5096.54000 MNT
5000 KRW12741.35000 MNT
10000 KRW25482.70000 MNT