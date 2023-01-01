20 Mongolian tugriks to Egyptian pounds

Convert MNT to EGP at the real exchange rate

20 mnt
0.18 egp

1.00000 MNT = 0.00891 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:11 UTC
MNT to EGP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MNT → 0 EGP
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86661.04787.13531.435541.660980.9641518.8421
1GBP1.1539311.20815100.5471.656491.916631.1125721.7422
1USD0.95510.827712183.22381.37111.586420.9208517.9963
1INR0.01147640.009945610.012015810.01647490.01906210.01106470.21624

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mongolian tugriks to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MNT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MNT to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Egyptian Pound
1 MNT0.00891 EGP
5 MNT0.04457 EGP
10 MNT0.08913 EGP
20 MNT0.17827 EGP
50 MNT0.44567 EGP
100 MNT0.89134 EGP
250 MNT2.22835 EGP
500 MNT4.45669 EGP
1000 MNT8.91339 EGP
2000 MNT17.82678 EGP
5000 MNT44.56695 EGP
10000 MNT89.13390 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Mongolian Tugrik
1 EGP112.19100 MNT
5 EGP560.95500 MNT
10 EGP1121.91000 MNT
20 EGP2243.82000 MNT
50 EGP5609.55000 MNT
100 EGP11219.10000 MNT
250 EGP28047.75000 MNT
500 EGP56095.50000 MNT
1000 EGP112191.00000 MNT
2000 EGP224382.00000 MNT
5000 EGP560955.00000 MNT
10000 EGP1121910.00000 MNT