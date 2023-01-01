10 thousand Myanmar kyats to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert MMK to UAH at the real exchange rate

10000 mmk
174.14 uah

1.00000 MMK = 0.01741 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:2 UTC
MMK to UAH conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MMK → 0 UAH
Mid market rate

How to convert Myanmar kyats to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MMK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MMK to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 MMK0.01741 UAH
5 MMK0.08707 UAH
10 MMK0.17414 UAH
20 MMK0.34827 UAH
50 MMK0.87068 UAH
100 MMK1.74136 UAH
250 MMK4.35340 UAH
500 MMK8.70680 UAH
1000 MMK17.41360 UAH
2000 MMK34.82720 UAH
5000 MMK87.06800 UAH
10000 MMK174.13600 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Myanma Kyat
1 UAH57.42630 MMK
5 UAH287.13150 MMK
10 UAH574.26300 MMK
20 UAH1148.52600 MMK
50 UAH2871.31500 MMK
100 UAH5742.63000 MMK
250 UAH14356.57500 MMK
500 UAH28713.15000 MMK
1000 UAH57426.30000 MMK
2000 UAH114852.60000 MMK
5000 UAH287131.50000 MMK
10000 UAH574263.00000 MMK