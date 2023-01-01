250 Myanmar kyats to Qatari rials

Convert MMK to QAR at the real exchange rate

250 mmk
0.43 qar

1.00000 MMK = 0.00174 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:2 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

MMK to QAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MMK → 0 QAR
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86681.047887.20121.436321.662650.964918.8204
1GBP1.1536711.20875100.5961.656951.918041.1131721.7113
1USD0.95440.827301183.22311.37081.58680.920917.9618
1INR0.01146770.009940760.012015910.01647140.01906680.01106540.215827

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Myanmar kyats to Qatari rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MMK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MMK to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Myanmar kyats

MMK to USD

MMK to THB

MMK to CAD

MMK to EUR

MMK to AUD

MMK to ZAR

MMK to CNY

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Qatari Rial
1 MMK0.00174 QAR
5 MMK0.00868 QAR
10 MMK0.01736 QAR
20 MMK0.03472 QAR
50 MMK0.08681 QAR
100 MMK0.17362 QAR
250 MMK0.43405 QAR
500 MMK0.86810 QAR
1000 MMK1.73619 QAR
2000 MMK3.47238 QAR
5000 MMK8.68095 QAR
10000 MMK17.36190 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Myanma Kyat
1 QAR575.97400 MMK
5 QAR2879.87000 MMK
10 QAR5759.74000 MMK
20 QAR11519.48000 MMK
50 QAR28798.70000 MMK
100 QAR57597.40000 MMK
250 QAR143993.50000 MMK
500 QAR287987.00000 MMK
1000 QAR575974.00000 MMK
2000 QAR1151948.00000 MMK
5000 QAR2879870.00000 MMK
10000 QAR5759740.00000 MMK