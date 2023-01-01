2000 Myanmar kyats to Philippine pesos

Convert MMK to PHP at the real exchange rate

2000 mmk
54.06 php

1.00000 MMK = 0.02703 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:10 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

MMK to PHP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MMK → 0 PHP
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86681.0472587.16161.436091.662570.964618.8
1GBP1.1536711.2082100.5571.65681.918081.1128321.6894
1USD0.954850.827678183.2291.37131.587550.921117.9518
1INR0.01147290.009944580.012015110.01647620.01907450.01106710.215692

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Myanmar kyats to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MMK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MMK to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Myanmar kyats

MMK to USD

MMK to THB

MMK to CAD

MMK to EUR

MMK to AUD

MMK to ZAR

MMK to CNY

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Philippine Peso
1 MMK0.02703 PHP
5 MMK0.13515 PHP
10 MMK0.27029 PHP
20 MMK0.54059 PHP
50 MMK1.35146 PHP
100 MMK2.70293 PHP
250 MMK6.75732 PHP
500 MMK13.51465 PHP
1000 MMK27.02930 PHP
2000 MMK54.05860 PHP
5000 MMK135.14650 PHP
10000 MMK270.29300 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Myanma Kyat
1 PHP36.99680 MMK
5 PHP184.98400 MMK
10 PHP369.96800 MMK
20 PHP739.93600 MMK
50 PHP1849.84000 MMK
100 PHP3699.68000 MMK
250 PHP9249.20000 MMK
500 PHP18498.40000 MMK
1000 PHP36996.80000 MMK
2000 PHP73993.60000 MMK
5000 PHP184984.00000 MMK
10000 PHP369968.00000 MMK