5 Myanmar kyats to Macanese patacas

Convert MMK to MOP at the real exchange rate

5 mmk
0.02 mop

1.00000 MMK = 0.00384 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:46 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

MMK to MOP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MMK → 0 MOP
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866651.047787.20111.436081.662620.964518.8154
1GBP1.1538711.2089100.6181.657041.918431.1129121.7104
1USD0.95450.827198183.2311.37071.586920.920617.9588
1INR0.01146770.009938580.012014810.01646860.01906650.01106080.215771

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Myanmar kyats to Macanese patacas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MMK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MMK to MOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Myanmar kyats

MMK to USD

MMK to THB

MMK to CAD

MMK to EUR

MMK to AUD

MMK to ZAR

MMK to CNY

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Macanese Pataca
1 MMK0.00384 MOP
5 MMK0.01922 MOP
10 MMK0.03843 MOP
20 MMK0.07687 MOP
50 MMK0.19217 MOP
100 MMK0.38433 MOP
250 MMK0.96083 MOP
500 MMK1.92166 MOP
1000 MMK3.84333 MOP
2000 MMK7.68666 MOP
5000 MMK19.21665 MOP
10000 MMK38.43330 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Myanma Kyat
1 MOP260.19100 MMK
5 MOP1300.95500 MMK
10 MOP2601.91000 MMK
20 MOP5203.82000 MMK
50 MOP13009.55000 MMK
100 MOP26019.10000 MMK
250 MOP65047.75000 MMK
500 MOP130095.50000 MMK
1000 MOP260191.00000 MMK
2000 MOP520382.00000 MMK
5000 MOP1300955.00000 MMK
10000 MOP2601910.00000 MMK