5 Myanmar kyats to Haitian gourdes

Convert MMK to HTG at the real exchange rate

5 mmk
0.32 htg

1.00000 MMK = 0.06405 HTG

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:39 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

MMK to HTG conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MMK → 0 HTG
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86691.0466587.11781.436211.663460.964118.8098
1GBP1.1535411.2074100.4981.656791.918941.1121221.6987
1USD0.955450.828226183.23491.37221.589320.921217.9714
1INR0.01147870.009950460.012014210.01648590.01909440.01106750.215912

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Myanmar kyats to Haitian gourdes

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MMK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HTG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MMK to HTG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Myanmar kyats

MMK to USD

MMK to THB

MMK to CAD

MMK to EUR

MMK to AUD

MMK to ZAR

MMK to CNY

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Haitian Gourde
1 MMK0.06405 HTG
5 MMK0.32024 HTG
10 MMK0.64048 HTG
20 MMK1.28095 HTG
50 MMK3.20238 HTG
100 MMK6.40476 HTG
250 MMK16.01190 HTG
500 MMK32.02380 HTG
1000 MMK64.04760 HTG
2000 MMK128.09520 HTG
5000 MMK320.23800 HTG
10000 MMK640.47600 HTG
Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Myanma Kyat
1 HTG15.61340 MMK
5 HTG78.06700 MMK
10 HTG156.13400 MMK
20 HTG312.26800 MMK
50 HTG780.67000 MMK
100 HTG1561.34000 MMK
250 HTG3903.35000 MMK
500 HTG7806.70000 MMK
1000 HTG15613.40000 MMK
2000 HTG31226.80000 MMK
5000 HTG78067.00000 MMK
10000 HTG156134.00000 MMK