1.00000 MKD = 35.76600 MMK

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:45 UTC
MKD to MMK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MKD → 0 MMK
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86661.0468587.1081.435071.661140.964618.7369
1GBP1.1539311.208100.5171.655991.916851.1130921.6213
1USD0.955250.827815183.20961.370851.58680.921417.8984
1INR0.011480.009948550.012017810.01647470.01906990.01107320.2151

How to convert Macedonian denars to Myanmar kyats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MMK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MKD to MMK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Myanma Kyat
1 MKD35.76600 MMK
5 MKD178.83000 MMK
10 MKD357.66000 MMK
20 MKD715.32000 MMK
50 MKD1788.30000 MMK
100 MKD3576.60000 MMK
250 MKD8941.50000 MMK
500 MKD17883.00000 MMK
1000 MKD35766.00000 MMK
2000 MKD71532.00000 MMK
5000 MKD178830.00000 MMK
10000 MKD357660.00000 MMK
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Macedonian Denar
1 MMK0.02796 MKD
5 MMK0.13980 MKD
10 MMK0.27960 MKD
20 MMK0.55919 MKD
50 MMK1.39798 MKD
100 MMK2.79595 MKD
250 MMK6.98988 MKD
500 MMK13.97975 MKD
1000 MMK27.95950 MKD
2000 MMK55.91900 MKD
5000 MMK139.79750 MKD
10000 MMK279.59500 MKD