100 Macedonian denars to Brazilian reais

Convert MKD to BRL at the real exchange rate

ден1.000 MKD = R$0.09874 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:32
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MKD to BRL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

BRL
1 MKD to BRLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.10350.1035
Low0.09870.0972
Average0.10030.0999
Change-1.25%-0.49%
View full history

1 MKD to BRL stats

The performance of MKD to BRL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1035 and a 30 day low of 0.0987. This means the 30 day average was 0.1003. The change for MKD to BRL was -1.25.

The performance of MKD to BRL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1035 and a 90 day low of 0.0972. This means the 90 day average was 0.0999. The change for MKD to BRL was -0.49.

Track market ratesView MKD to BRL chart

Top currencies

 USDZARCADEURNZDSGDAUDGBP
1 USD118.1111.3970.9481.7011.3431.5350.79
1 ZAR0.05510.0770.0520.0940.0740.0850.044
1 CAD0.71612.96410.6791.2170.9611.0990.566
1 EUR1.05519.1011.47311.7941.4161.6190.833

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Macedonian denars to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MKD to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Macedonian denars

MKD to USD

MKD to ZAR

MKD to CAD

MKD to EUR

MKD to NZD

MKD to SGD

MKD to AUD

MKD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Brazilian Real
1 MKD0.09874 BRL
5 MKD0.49368 BRL
10 MKD0.98736 BRL
20 MKD1.97472 BRL
50 MKD4.93681 BRL
100 MKD9.87361 BRL
250 MKD24.68403 BRL
500 MKD49.36805 BRL
1000 MKD98.73610 BRL
2000 MKD197.47220 BRL
5000 MKD493.68050 BRL
10000 MKD987.36100 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Macedonian Denar
1 BRL10.12800 MKD
5 BRL50.64000 MKD
10 BRL101.28000 MKD
20 BRL202.56000 MKD
50 BRL506.40000 MKD
100 BRL1,012.80000 MKD
250 BRL2,532.00000 MKD
500 BRL5,064.00000 MKD
1000 BRL10,128.00000 MKD
2000 BRL20,256.00000 MKD
5000 BRL50,640.00000 MKD
10000 BRL101,280.00000 MKD