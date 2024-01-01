5 Malagasy ariaries to Qatari rials

Ar1.000 MGA = QR0.0007859 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:06
1 MGA to QAR stats

The performance of MGA to QAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0008 and a 30 day low of 0.0008. This means the 30 day average was 0.0008. The change for MGA to QAR was -1.23.

The performance of MGA to QAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0008 and a 90 day low of 0.0008. This means the 90 day average was 0.0008. The change for MGA to QAR was -1.86.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Malagasy ariaries to Qatari rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MGA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MGA to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Qatari Rial
1 MGA0.00079 QAR
5 MGA0.00393 QAR
10 MGA0.00786 QAR
20 MGA0.01572 QAR
50 MGA0.03930 QAR
100 MGA0.07859 QAR
250 MGA0.19647 QAR
500 MGA0.39295 QAR
1000 MGA0.78590 QAR
2000 MGA1.57180 QAR
5000 MGA3.92950 QAR
10000 MGA7.85900 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Malagasy Ariary
1 QAR1,272.43000 MGA
5 QAR6,362.15000 MGA
10 QAR12,724.30000 MGA
20 QAR25,448.60000 MGA
50 QAR63,621.50000 MGA
100 QAR127,243.00000 MGA
250 QAR318,107.50000 MGA
500 QAR636,215.00000 MGA
1000 QAR1,272,430.00000 MGA
2000 QAR2,544,860.00000 MGA
5000 QAR6,362,150.00000 MGA
10000 QAR12,724,300.00000 MGA