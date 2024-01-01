10 thousand Malagasy ariaries to Polish zloty

Convert MGA to PLN at the real exchange rate

Ar1.000 MGA = zł0.0008860 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:14
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MGA to PLN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

PLN
1 MGA to PLNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00090.0009
Low0.00090.0008
Average0.00090.0009
Change1.36%5.87%
View full history

1 MGA to PLN stats

The performance of MGA to PLN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0009 and a 30 day low of 0.0009. This means the 30 day average was 0.0009. The change for MGA to PLN was 1.36.

The performance of MGA to PLN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0009 and a 90 day low of 0.0008. This means the 90 day average was 0.0009. The change for MGA to PLN was 5.87.

Track market ratesView MGA to PLN chart

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPNZDSGDZARAUD
1 USD10.9481.3970.791.71.34218.1131.535
1 EUR1.05511.4730.8331.7931.41619.1031.619
1 CAD0.7160.67910.5661.2170.96112.9661.099
1 GBP1.2661.21.76812.1511.69922.9241.942

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malagasy ariaries to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MGA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MGA to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malagasy ariaries

MGA to USD

MGA to EUR

MGA to CAD

MGA to GBP

MGA to NZD

MGA to SGD

MGA to ZAR

MGA to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Polish Zloty
1 MGA0.00089 PLN
5 MGA0.00443 PLN
10 MGA0.00886 PLN
20 MGA0.01772 PLN
50 MGA0.04430 PLN
100 MGA0.08860 PLN
250 MGA0.22149 PLN
500 MGA0.44299 PLN
1000 MGA0.88597 PLN
2000 MGA1.77194 PLN
5000 MGA4.42986 PLN
10000 MGA8.85972 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Malagasy Ariary
1 PLN1,128.70000 MGA
5 PLN5,643.50000 MGA
10 PLN11,287.00000 MGA
20 PLN22,574.00000 MGA
50 PLN56,435.00000 MGA
100 PLN112,870.00000 MGA
250 PLN282,175.00000 MGA
500 PLN564,350.00000 MGA
1000 PLN1,128,700.00000 MGA
2000 PLN2,257,400.00000 MGA
5000 PLN5,643,500.00000 MGA
10000 PLN11,287,000.00000 MGA