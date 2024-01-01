500 Malagasy ariaries to Norwegian kroner

Convert MGA to NOK at the real exchange rate

Ar1.000 MGA = kr0.002383 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:06
MGA to NOK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

NOK
1 MGA to NOKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00240.0024
Low0.00240.0023
Average0.00240.0024
Change-0.06%3.72%
1 MGA to NOK stats

The performance of MGA to NOK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0024 and a 30 day low of 0.0024. This means the 30 day average was 0.0024. The change for MGA to NOK was -0.06.

The performance of MGA to NOK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0024 and a 90 day low of 0.0023. This means the 90 day average was 0.0024. The change for MGA to NOK was 3.72.

Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Norwegian Krone
1 MGA0.00238 NOK
5 MGA0.01192 NOK
10 MGA0.02383 NOK
20 MGA0.04766 NOK
50 MGA0.11916 NOK
100 MGA0.23832 NOK
250 MGA0.59580 NOK
500 MGA1.19160 NOK
1000 MGA2.38319 NOK
2000 MGA4.76638 NOK
5000 MGA11.91595 NOK
10000 MGA23.83190 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Malagasy Ariary
1 NOK419.60500 MGA
5 NOK2,098.02500 MGA
10 NOK4,196.05000 MGA
20 NOK8,392.10000 MGA
50 NOK20,980.25000 MGA
100 NOK41,960.50000 MGA
250 NOK104,901.25000 MGA
500 NOK209,802.50000 MGA
1000 NOK419,605.00000 MGA
2000 NOK839,210.00000 MGA
5000 NOK2,098,025.00000 MGA
10000 NOK4,196,050.00000 MGA