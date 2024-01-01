250 Malagasy ariaries to Euros

Convert MGA to EUR at the real exchange rate

Ar1.000 MGA = €0.0002044 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:20
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MGA to EUR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

EUR
1 MGA to EURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00020.0002
Low0.00020.0002
Average0.00020.0002
Change1.08%4.15%
View full history

1 MGA to EUR stats

The performance of MGA to EUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0002 and a 30 day low of 0.0002. This means the 30 day average was 0.0002. The change for MGA to EUR was 1.08.

The performance of MGA to EUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0002 and a 90 day low of 0.0002. This means the 90 day average was 0.0002. The change for MGA to EUR was 4.15.

Track market ratesView MGA to EUR chart

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPNZDSGDZARAUD
1 USD10.9481.3970.791.7011.34218.121.536
1 EUR1.05511.4730.8331.7941.41619.1081.62
1 CAD0.7160.67910.5661.2180.96112.9721.1
1 GBP1.2661.21.76812.1521.69922.9311.944

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malagasy ariaries to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MGA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MGA to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malagasy ariaries

MGA to USD

MGA to EUR

MGA to CAD

MGA to GBP

MGA to NZD

MGA to SGD

MGA to ZAR

MGA to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Euro
1 MGA0.00020 EUR
5 MGA0.00102 EUR
10 MGA0.00204 EUR
20 MGA0.00409 EUR
50 MGA0.01022 EUR
100 MGA0.02044 EUR
250 MGA0.05109 EUR
500 MGA0.10218 EUR
1000 MGA0.20436 EUR
2000 MGA0.40872 EUR
5000 MGA1.02181 EUR
10000 MGA2.04362 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Malagasy Ariary
1 EUR4,893.28000 MGA
5 EUR24,466.40000 MGA
10 EUR48,932.80000 MGA
20 EUR97,865.60000 MGA
50 EUR244,664.00000 MGA
100 EUR489,328.00000 MGA
250 EUR1,223,320.00000 MGA
500 EUR2,446,640.00000 MGA
1000 EUR4,893,280.00000 MGA
2000 EUR9,786,560.00000 MGA
5000 EUR24,466,400.00000 MGA
10000 EUR48,932,800.00000 MGA