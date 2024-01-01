250 Moldovan leus to Tanzanian shillings

Convert MDL to TZS at the real exchange rate

L1.000 MDL = tzs145.5 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:43
MDL to TZS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

TZS
1 MDL to TZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High153.2350157.3900
Low145.5210145.5210
Average150.0986153.9085
Change-5.03%-6.24%
1 MDL to TZS stats

The performance of MDL to TZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 153.2350 and a 30 day low of 145.5210. This means the 30 day average was 150.0986. The change for MDL to TZS was -5.03.

The performance of MDL to TZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 157.3900 and a 90 day low of 145.5210. This means the 90 day average was 153.9085. The change for MDL to TZS was -6.24.

Top currencies

 USDGBPZARCADAUDINRNZDSGD
1 USD10.7918.1211.3971.53684.3731.7011.343
1 GBP1.265122.9271.7681.944106.7532.1521.699
1 ZAR0.0550.04410.0770.0854.6560.0940.074
1 CAD0.7160.56612.97111.160.3941.2180.961

Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Tanzanian Shilling
1 MDL145.52100 TZS
5 MDL727.60500 TZS
10 MDL1,455.21000 TZS
20 MDL2,910.42000 TZS
50 MDL7,276.05000 TZS
100 MDL14,552.10000 TZS
250 MDL36,380.25000 TZS
500 MDL72,760.50000 TZS
1000 MDL145,521.00000 TZS
2000 MDL291,042.00000 TZS
5000 MDL727,605.00000 TZS
10000 MDL1,455,210.00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Moldovan Leu
1 TZS0.00687 MDL
5 TZS0.03436 MDL
10 TZS0.06872 MDL
20 TZS0.13744 MDL
50 TZS0.34359 MDL
100 TZS0.68718 MDL
250 TZS1.71796 MDL
500 TZS3.43592 MDL
1000 TZS6.87185 MDL
2000 TZS13.74370 MDL
5000 TZS34.35925 MDL
10000 TZS68.71850 MDL