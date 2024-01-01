2,000 Moldovan leus to Lebanese pounds

Convert MDL to LBP at the real exchange rate

L1.000 MDL = ل.ل.4,916 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:37
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MDL to LBP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

LBP
1 MDL to LBPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5,039.77005,178.8000
Low4,915.91004,915.9100
Average5,000.65435,089.2821
Change-2.46%-4.40%
View full history

1 MDL to LBP stats

The performance of MDL to LBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5,039.7700 and a 30 day low of 4,915.9100. This means the 30 day average was 5,000.6543. The change for MDL to LBP was -2.46.

The performance of MDL to LBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5,178.8000 and a 90 day low of 4,915.9100. This means the 90 day average was 5,089.2821. The change for MDL to LBP was -4.40.

Track market ratesView MDL to LBP chart

Top currencies

 USDGBPZARCADAUDINRNZDSGD
1 USD10.7918.121.3981.53884.4271.7021.343
1 GBP1.265122.9241.7681.945106.8122.1531.699
1 ZAR0.0550.04410.0770.0854.6590.0940.074
1 CAD0.7160.56612.96511.160.411.2180.961

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moldovan leus to Lebanese pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MDL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MDL to LBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moldovan leus

MDL to USD

MDL to GBP

MDL to ZAR

MDL to CAD

MDL to AUD

MDL to INR

MDL to NZD

MDL to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Lebanese Pound
1 MDL4,915.91000 LBP
5 MDL24,579.55000 LBP
10 MDL49,159.10000 LBP
20 MDL98,318.20000 LBP
50 MDL245,795.50000 LBP
100 MDL491,591.00000 LBP
250 MDL1,228,977.50000 LBP
500 MDL2,457,955.00000 LBP
1000 MDL4,915,910.00000 LBP
2000 MDL9,831,820.00000 LBP
5000 MDL24,579,550.00000 LBP
10000 MDL49,159,100.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Moldovan Leu
1 LBP0.00020 MDL
5 LBP0.00102 MDL
10 LBP0.00203 MDL
20 LBP0.00407 MDL
50 LBP0.01017 MDL
100 LBP0.02034 MDL
250 LBP0.05086 MDL
500 LBP0.10171 MDL
1000 LBP0.20342 MDL
2000 LBP0.40684 MDL
5000 LBP1.01711 MDL
10000 LBP2.03421 MDL