100 Moldovan leus to Danish kroner

Convert MDL to DKK at the real exchange rate

L1.000 MDL = kr0.3886 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:16
MDL to DKK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

DKK
1 MDL to DKKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.39310.3931
Low0.38260.3819
Average0.38800.3873
Change0.12%0.77%
1 MDL to DKK stats

The performance of MDL to DKK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3931 and a 30 day low of 0.3826. This means the 30 day average was 0.3880. The change for MDL to DKK was 0.12.

The performance of MDL to DKK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3931 and a 90 day low of 0.3819. This means the 90 day average was 0.3873. The change for MDL to DKK was 0.77.

Top currencies

 USDGBPZARCADAUDINRNZDSGD
1 USD10.7918.1171.3981.53884.4271.7021.343
1 GBP1.265122.9181.7681.945106.8042.1531.699
1 ZAR0.0550.04410.0770.0854.660.0940.074
1 CAD0.7160.56612.96311.160.411.2180.961

Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Danish Krone
1 MDL0.38863 DKK
5 MDL1.94313 DKK
10 MDL3.88625 DKK
20 MDL7.77250 DKK
50 MDL19.43125 DKK
100 MDL38.86250 DKK
250 MDL97.15625 DKK
500 MDL194.31250 DKK
1000 MDL388.62500 DKK
2000 MDL777.25000 DKK
5000 MDL1,943.12500 DKK
10000 MDL3,886.25000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Moldovan Leu
1 DKK2.57318 MDL
5 DKK12.86590 MDL
10 DKK25.73180 MDL
20 DKK51.46360 MDL
50 DKK128.65900 MDL
100 DKK257.31800 MDL
250 DKK643.29500 MDL
500 DKK1,286.59000 MDL
1000 DKK2,573.18000 MDL
2000 DKK5,146.36000 MDL
5000 DKK12,865.90000 MDL
10000 DKK25,731.80000 MDL