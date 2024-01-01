5,000 Moroccan dirhams to Eswatini Emalangeni

Convert MAD to SZL at the real exchange rate

د.م.1.000 MAD = L1.813 SZL

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:14
MAD to SZL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

SZL
1 MAD to SZLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.83141.8622
Low1.75391.7539
Average1.79491.8013
Change1.92%-2.65%
1 MAD to SZL stats

The performance of MAD to SZL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.8314 and a 30 day low of 1.7539. This means the 30 day average was 1.7949. The change for MAD to SZL was 1.92.

The performance of MAD to SZL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.8622 and a 90 day low of 1.7539. This means the 90 day average was 1.8013. The change for MAD to SZL was -2.65.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Swazi Lilangeni
1 MAD1.81268 SZL
5 MAD9.06340 SZL
10 MAD18.12680 SZL
20 MAD36.25360 SZL
50 MAD90.63400 SZL
100 MAD181.26800 SZL
250 MAD453.17000 SZL
500 MAD906.34000 SZL
1000 MAD1,812.68000 SZL
2000 MAD3,625.36000 SZL
5000 MAD9,063.40000 SZL
10000 MAD18,126.80000 SZL
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Moroccan Dirham
1 SZL0.55167 MAD
5 SZL2.75835 MAD
10 SZL5.51669 MAD
20 SZL11.03338 MAD
50 SZL27.58345 MAD
100 SZL55.16690 MAD
250 SZL137.91725 MAD
500 SZL275.83450 MAD
1000 SZL551.66900 MAD
2000 SZL1,103.33800 MAD
5000 SZL2,758.34500 MAD
10000 SZL5,516.69000 MAD