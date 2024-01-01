250 Moroccan dirhams to Polish zloty

Convert MAD to PLN at the real exchange rate

د.م.1.000 MAD = zł0.4117 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:52
MAD to PLN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

PLN
1 MAD to PLNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.41360.4136
Low0.40330.3937
Average0.40830.4011
Change2.08%3.35%
1 MAD to PLN stats

The performance of MAD to PLN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4136 and a 30 day low of 0.4033. This means the 30 day average was 0.4083. The change for MAD to PLN was 2.08.

The performance of MAD to PLN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4136 and a 90 day low of 0.3937. This means the 90 day average was 0.4011. The change for MAD to PLN was 3.35.

Top currencies

 USDXOFGBPEURCADAUDSGDZAR
1 USD1622.4280.7910.9491.3981.5381.34318.117
1 XOF0.00210.0010.0020.0020.0020.0020.029
1 GBP1.265787.12211.21.7681.9451.69922.91
1 EUR1.054655.9460.83311.4741.6211.41619.092

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Polish Zloty
1 MAD0.41170 PLN
5 MAD2.05850 PLN
10 MAD4.11700 PLN
20 MAD8.23400 PLN
50 MAD20.58500 PLN
100 MAD41.17000 PLN
250 MAD102.92500 PLN
500 MAD205.85000 PLN
1000 MAD411.70000 PLN
2000 MAD823.40000 PLN
5000 MAD2,058.50000 PLN
10000 MAD4,117.00000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Moroccan Dirham
1 PLN2.42896 MAD
5 PLN12.14480 MAD
10 PLN24.28960 MAD
20 PLN48.57920 MAD
50 PLN121.44800 MAD
100 PLN242.89600 MAD
250 PLN607.24000 MAD
500 PLN1,214.48000 MAD
1000 PLN2,428.96000 MAD
2000 PLN4,857.92000 MAD
5000 PLN12,144.80000 MAD
10000 PLN24,289.60000 MAD