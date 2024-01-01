250 Moroccan dirhams to Philippine pesos

Convert MAD to PHP at the real exchange rate

د.م.1.000 MAD = ₱5.903 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:50
MAD to PHP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

PHP
1 MAD to PHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.99975.9997
Low5.82175.7081
Average5.90475.8239
Change1.39%1.25%
1 MAD to PHP stats

The performance of MAD to PHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.9997 and a 30 day low of 5.8217. This means the 30 day average was 5.9047. The change for MAD to PHP was 1.39.

The performance of MAD to PHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.9997 and a 90 day low of 5.7081. This means the 90 day average was 5.8239. The change for MAD to PHP was 1.25.

Top currencies

 USDXOFGBPEURCADAUDSGDZAR
1 USD1622.430.7910.9491.3981.5381.34318.115
1 XOF0.00210.0010.0020.0020.0020.0020.029
1 GBP1.265787.15611.21.7681.9451.69922.91
1 EUR1.054655.9480.83311.4741.6211.41619.091

