د.م.1.000 MAD = GY$20.93 GYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:37
Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

GYD
1 MAD to GYDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High21.330721.6810
Low20.891820.8918
Average21.114321.3130
Change-0.75%-2.82%
1 MAD to GYD stats

The performance of MAD to GYD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 21.3307 and a 30 day low of 20.8918. This means the 30 day average was 21.1143. The change for MAD to GYD was -0.75.

The performance of MAD to GYD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 21.6810 and a 90 day low of 20.8918. This means the 90 day average was 21.3130. The change for MAD to GYD was -2.82.

Top currencies

 USDXOFGBPEURCADAUDSGDZAR
1 USD1622.4390.7910.9491.3991.5391.34418.119
1 XOF0.00210.0010.0020.0020.0020.0020.029
1 GBP1.265787.2311.21.7691.9471.69922.916
1 EUR1.054655.9570.83311.4741.6221.41619.095

Top currency pairings for Moroccan dirhams

MAD to USD

MAD to XOF

MAD to GBP

MAD to EUR

MAD to CAD

MAD to AUD

MAD to SGD

MAD to ZAR

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Guyanaese Dollar
1 MAD20.93370 GYD
5 MAD104.66850 GYD
10 MAD209.33700 GYD
20 MAD418.67400 GYD
50 MAD1,046.68500 GYD
100 MAD2,093.37000 GYD
250 MAD5,233.42500 GYD
500 MAD10,466.85000 GYD
1000 MAD20,933.70000 GYD
2000 MAD41,867.40000 GYD
5000 MAD104,668.50000 GYD
10000 MAD209,337.00000 GYD
Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Moroccan Dirham
1 GYD0.04777 MAD
5 GYD0.23885 MAD
10 GYD0.47770 MAD
20 GYD0.95540 MAD
50 GYD2.38849 MAD
100 GYD4.77698 MAD
250 GYD11.94245 MAD
500 GYD23.88490 MAD
1000 GYD47.76980 MAD
2000 GYD95.53960 MAD
5000 GYD238.84900 MAD
10000 GYD477.69800 MAD