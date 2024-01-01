20 Moroccan dirhams to Euros

Convert MAD to EUR at the real exchange rate

د.م.1.000 MAD = €0.09495 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:22
MAD to EUR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

EUR
1 MAD to EURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.09510.0951
Low0.09340.0921
Average0.09410.0932
Change1.71%2.12%
1 MAD to EUR stats

The performance of MAD to EUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0951 and a 30 day low of 0.0934. This means the 30 day average was 0.0941. The change for MAD to EUR was 1.71.

The performance of MAD to EUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0951 and a 90 day low of 0.0921. This means the 90 day average was 0.0932. The change for MAD to EUR was 2.12.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Euro
1 MAD0.09495 EUR
5 MAD0.47477 EUR
10 MAD0.94955 EUR
20 MAD1.89909 EUR
50 MAD4.74773 EUR
100 MAD9.49545 EUR
250 MAD23.73863 EUR
500 MAD47.47725 EUR
1000 MAD94.95450 EUR
2000 MAD189.90900 EUR
5000 MAD474.77250 EUR
10000 MAD949.54500 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Moroccan Dirham
1 EUR10.53140 MAD
5 EUR52.65700 MAD
10 EUR105.31400 MAD
20 EUR210.62800 MAD
50 EUR526.57000 MAD
100 EUR1,053.14000 MAD
250 EUR2,632.85000 MAD
500 EUR5,265.70000 MAD
1000 EUR10,531.40000 MAD
2000 EUR21,062.80000 MAD
5000 EUR52,657.00000 MAD
10000 EUR105,314.00000 MAD