250 Euros to Moroccan dirhams

Convert EUR to MAD at the real exchange rate

250 eur
2,686.50 mad

€1.000 EUR = د.م.10.75 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
EUR to MAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 EUR to MADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High10.756610.8430
Low10.656110.6258
Average10.707310.7350
Change0.45%-0.60%
1 EUR to MAD stats

The performance of EUR to MAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 10.7566 and a 30 day low of 10.6561. This means the 30 day average was 10.7073. The change for EUR to MAD was 0.45.

The performance of EUR to MAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10.8430 and a 90 day low of 10.6258. This means the 90 day average was 10.7350. The change for EUR to MAD was -0.60.

Conversion rates Euro / Moroccan Dirham
1 EUR10.74600 MAD
5 EUR53.73000 MAD
10 EUR107.46000 MAD
20 EUR214.92000 MAD
50 EUR537.30000 MAD
100 EUR1,074.60000 MAD
250 EUR2,686.50000 MAD
500 EUR5,373.00000 MAD
1000 EUR10,746.00000 MAD
2000 EUR21,492.00000 MAD
5000 EUR53,730.00000 MAD
10000 EUR107,460.00000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Euro
1 MAD0.09306 EUR
5 MAD0.46529 EUR
10 MAD0.93058 EUR
20 MAD1.86116 EUR
50 MAD4.65291 EUR
100 MAD9.30581 EUR
250 MAD23.26453 EUR
500 MAD46.52905 EUR
1000 MAD93.05810 EUR
2000 MAD186.11620 EUR
5000 MAD465.29050 EUR
10000 MAD930.58100 EUR