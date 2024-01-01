10 Moroccan dirhams to Barbadian dollars

Convert MAD to BBD at the real exchange rate

د.م.1.000 MAD = Bds$0.2000 BBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:42
MAD to BBD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

BBD
1 MAD to BBDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.20430.2076
Low0.19980.1998
Average0.20200.2040
Change-0.95%-3.24%
1 MAD to BBD stats

The performance of MAD to BBD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2043 and a 30 day low of 0.1998. This means the 30 day average was 0.2020. The change for MAD to BBD was -0.95.

The performance of MAD to BBD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2076 and a 90 day low of 0.1998. This means the 90 day average was 0.2040. The change for MAD to BBD was -3.24.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Barbadian Dollar
1 MAD0.20002 BBD
5 MAD1.00010 BBD
10 MAD2.00019 BBD
20 MAD4.00038 BBD
50 MAD10.00095 BBD
100 MAD20.00190 BBD
250 MAD50.00475 BBD
500 MAD100.00950 BBD
1000 MAD200.01900 BBD
2000 MAD400.03800 BBD
5000 MAD1,000.09500 BBD
10000 MAD2,000.19000 BBD
Conversion rates Barbadian Dollar / Moroccan Dirham
1 BBD4.99953 MAD
5 BBD24.99765 MAD
10 BBD49.99530 MAD
20 BBD99.99060 MAD
50 BBD249.97650 MAD
100 BBD499.95300 MAD
250 BBD1,249.88250 MAD
500 BBD2,499.76500 MAD
1000 BBD4,999.53000 MAD
2000 BBD9,999.06000 MAD
5000 BBD24,997.65000 MAD
10000 BBD49,995.30000 MAD