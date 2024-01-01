20 Kazakhstani tenges to Omani rials

20 kzt
0.017 omr

1.00000 KZT = 0.00086 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:17
1 EUR10.855121.0776589.461.453641.649550.9482318.3808
1 GBP1.1694311.26015104.611.699821.92891.1088921.4936
1 USD0.9280.793556183.0141.34891.530690.8801517.0564
1 INR0.01117820.009559310.012046210.01624910.01843890.01060240.205464

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Omani Rial
1 KZT0.00086 OMR
5 KZT0.00428 OMR
10 KZT0.00856 OMR
20 KZT0.01712 OMR
50 KZT0.04281 OMR
100 KZT0.08562 OMR
250 KZT0.21406 OMR
500 KZT0.42811 OMR
1000 KZT0.85623 OMR
2000 KZT1.71246 OMR
5000 KZT4.28114 OMR
10000 KZT8.56228 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 OMR1167.91000 KZT
5 OMR5839.55000 KZT
10 OMR11679.10000 KZT
20 OMR23358.20000 KZT
50 OMR58395.50000 KZT
100 OMR116791.00000 KZT
250 OMR291977.50000 KZT
500 OMR583955.00000 KZT
1000 OMR1167910.00000 KZT
2000 OMR2335820.00000 KZT
5000 OMR5839550.00000 KZT
10000 OMR11679100.00000 KZT