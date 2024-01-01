20 Kazakhstani tenges to Omani rials

Convert KZT to OMR at the real exchange rate

₸1.000 KZT = ر.ع.0.0007937 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:09
KZT to OMR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

OMR
1 KZT to OMRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00080.0008
Low0.00080.0008
Average0.00080.0008
Change-1.25%-2.35%
1 KZT to OMR stats

The performance of KZT to OMR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0008 and a 30 day low of 0.0008. This means the 30 day average was 0.0008. The change for KZT to OMR was -1.25.

The performance of KZT to OMR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0008 and a 90 day low of 0.0008. This means the 90 day average was 0.0008. The change for KZT to OMR was -2.35.

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Omani Rial
1 KZT0.00079 OMR
5 KZT0.00397 OMR
10 KZT0.00794 OMR
20 KZT0.01587 OMR
50 KZT0.03969 OMR
100 KZT0.07937 OMR
250 KZT0.19843 OMR
500 KZT0.39686 OMR
1000 KZT0.79372 OMR
2000 KZT1.58743 OMR
5000 KZT3.96859 OMR
10000 KZT7.93717 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 OMR1,259.89000 KZT
5 OMR6,299.45000 KZT
10 OMR12,598.90000 KZT
20 OMR25,197.80000 KZT
50 OMR62,994.50000 KZT
100 OMR125,989.00000 KZT
250 OMR314,972.50000 KZT
500 OMR629,945.00000 KZT
1000 OMR1,259,890.00000 KZT
2000 OMR2,519,780.00000 KZT
5000 OMR6,299,450.00000 KZT
10000 OMR12,598,900.00000 KZT