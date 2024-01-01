5 Kazakhstani tenges to Mongolian tugriks

Convert KZT to MNT at the real exchange rate

5 kzt
37.81 mnt

1.00000 KZT = 7.56169 MNT

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:50
How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Mongolian tugriks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MNT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to MNT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Mongolian Tugrik
1 KZT7.56169 MNT
5 KZT37.80845 MNT
10 KZT75.61690 MNT
20 KZT151.23380 MNT
50 KZT378.08450 MNT
100 KZT756.16900 MNT
250 KZT1890.42250 MNT
500 KZT3780.84500 MNT
1000 KZT7561.69000 MNT
2000 KZT15123.38000 MNT
5000 KZT37808.45000 MNT
10000 KZT75616.90000 MNT
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 MNT0.13225 KZT
5 MNT0.66123 KZT
10 MNT1.32246 KZT
20 MNT2.64492 KZT
50 MNT6.61230 KZT
100 MNT13.22460 KZT
250 MNT33.06150 KZT
500 MNT66.12300 KZT
1000 MNT132.24600 KZT
2000 MNT264.49200 KZT
5000 MNT661.23000 KZT
10000 MNT1322.46000 KZT