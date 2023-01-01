2000 Mongolian tugriks to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert MNT to KZT at the real exchange rate

2000 mnt
274.89 kzt

1.00000 MNT = 0.13744 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:11 UTC
MNT to KZT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MNT → 0 KZT
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 MNT0.13744 KZT
5 MNT0.68722 KZT
10 MNT1.37443 KZT
20 MNT2.74886 KZT
50 MNT6.87215 KZT
100 MNT13.74430 KZT
250 MNT34.36075 KZT
500 MNT68.72150 KZT
1000 MNT137.44300 KZT
2000 MNT274.88600 KZT
5000 MNT687.21500 KZT
10000 MNT1374.43000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Mongolian Tugrik
1 KZT7.27572 MNT
5 KZT36.37860 MNT
10 KZT72.75720 MNT
20 KZT145.51440 MNT
50 KZT363.78600 MNT
100 KZT727.57200 MNT
250 KZT1818.93000 MNT
500 KZT3637.86000 MNT
1000 KZT7275.72000 MNT
2000 KZT14551.44000 MNT
5000 KZT36378.60000 MNT
10000 KZT72757.20000 MNT