1 Kazakhstani tenge to Lesotho lotis

Convert KZT to LSL at the real exchange rate

1 kzt
0.04 lsl

1.00000 KZT = 0.04200 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Lesotho Loti
1 KZT0.04200 LSL
5 KZT0.20999 LSL
10 KZT0.41998 LSL
20 KZT0.83996 LSL
50 KZT2.09990 LSL
100 KZT4.19981 LSL
250 KZT10.49952 LSL
500 KZT20.99905 LSL
1000 KZT41.99810 LSL
2000 KZT83.99620 LSL
5000 KZT209.99050 LSL
10000 KZT419.98100 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 LSL23.81060 KZT
5 LSL119.05300 KZT
10 LSL238.10600 KZT
20 LSL476.21200 KZT
50 LSL1190.53000 KZT
100 LSL2381.06000 KZT
250 LSL5952.65000 KZT
500 LSL11905.30000 KZT
1000 LSL23810.60000 KZT
2000 LSL47621.20000 KZT
5000 LSL119053.00000 KZT
10000 LSL238106.00000 KZT