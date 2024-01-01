1 Kazakhstani tenge to Kenyan shillings

1 kzt
0 kes

1.00000 KZT = 0.32224 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:50
Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPNZDAUD
1 USD11.348551.3470518.88380.927550.7931161.632121.53104
1 CAD0.74153710.99888814.0030.6878190.5881251.210281.13532
1 SGD0.7423631.00111114.01860.6885840.588781.211631.13659
1 ZAR0.05295560.07141310.071333610.04911920.04199980.08642960.081077

Top currency pairings for Kazakhstani tenge

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Kenyan Shilling
1 KZT0.32224 KES
5 KZT1.61119 KES
10 KZT3.22239 KES
20 KZT6.44478 KES
50 KZT16.11195 KES
100 KZT32.22390 KES
250 KZT80.55975 KES
500 KZT161.11950 KES
1000 KZT322.23900 KES
2000 KZT644.47800 KES
5000 KZT1611.19500 KES
10000 KZT3222.39000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 KES3.10329 KZT
5 KES15.51645 KZT
10 KES31.03290 KZT
20 KES62.06580 KZT
50 KES155.16450 KZT
100 KES310.32900 KZT
250 KES775.82250 KZT
500 KES1551.64500 KZT
1000 KES3103.29000 KZT
2000 KES6206.58000 KZT
5000 KES15516.45000 KZT
10000 KES31032.90000 KZT