500 Kazakhstani tenges to Icelandic krónas

Convert KZT to ISK at the real exchange rate

500 kzt
153.46 isk

1.00000 KZT = 0.30692 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPNZDAUD
1 USD11.34861.3470518.88380.927550.7931161.632121.53104
1 CAD0.7415110.99885114.00250.6877930.5881031.210231.13528
1 SGD0.7423631.00115114.01860.6885840.588781.211631.13659
1 ZAR0.05295560.07141570.071333610.04911920.04199980.08642960.081077

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kazakhstani tenges

KZT to USD

KZT to CAD

KZT to SGD

KZT to ZAR

KZT to EUR

KZT to GBP

KZT to NZD

KZT to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Icelandic Króna
1 KZT0.30692 ISK
5 KZT1.53458 ISK
10 KZT3.06916 ISK
20 KZT6.13832 ISK
50 KZT15.34580 ISK
100 KZT30.69160 ISK
250 KZT76.72900 ISK
500 KZT153.45800 ISK
1000 KZT306.91600 ISK
2000 KZT613.83200 ISK
5000 KZT1534.58000 ISK
10000 KZT3069.16000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 ISK3.25822 KZT
5 ISK16.29110 KZT
10 ISK32.58220 KZT
20 ISK65.16440 KZT
50 ISK162.91100 KZT
100 ISK325.82200 KZT
250 ISK814.55500 KZT
500 ISK1629.11000 KZT
1000 ISK3258.22000 KZT
2000 ISK6516.44000 KZT
5000 ISK16291.10000 KZT
10000 ISK32582.20000 KZT