100 Icelandic krónas to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert ISK to KZT at the real exchange rate

100 isk
344.51 kzt

kr1.000 ISK = ₸3.445 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

ISK to KZT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 ISK to KZTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.48673.4867
Low3.42063.1452
Average3.45513.3232
Change-0.97%9.32%
View full history

1 ISK to KZT stats

The performance of ISK to KZT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.4867 and a 30 day low of 3.4206. This means the 30 day average was 3.4551. The change for ISK to KZT was -0.97.

The performance of ISK to KZT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.4867 and a 90 day low of 3.1452. This means the 90 day average was 3.3232. The change for ISK to KZT was 9.32.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURSGDCADAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD10.9171.3271.3871.5360.7811.67818.285
1 EUR1.09111.4471.5141.6760.8521.83119.95
1 SGD0.7540.69111.0461.1580.5891.26513.783
1 CAD0.7210.6610.95611.1070.5631.2113.181

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Icelandic krónas to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Icelandic krónas

ISK to USD

ISK to EUR

ISK to SGD

ISK to CAD

ISK to AUD

ISK to GBP

ISK to NZD

ISK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 ISK3.44506 KZT
5 ISK17.22530 KZT
10 ISK34.45060 KZT
20 ISK68.90120 KZT
50 ISK172.25300 KZT
100 ISK344.50600 KZT
250 ISK861.26500 KZT
500 ISK1,722.53000 KZT
1000 ISK3,445.06000 KZT
2000 ISK6,890.12000 KZT
5000 ISK17,225.30000 KZT
10000 ISK34,450.60000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Icelandic Króna
1 KZT0.29027 ISK
5 KZT1.45136 ISK
10 KZT2.90271 ISK
20 KZT5.80542 ISK
50 KZT14.51355 ISK
100 KZT29.02710 ISK
250 KZT72.56775 ISK
500 KZT145.13550 ISK
1000 KZT290.27100 ISK
2000 KZT580.54200 ISK
5000 KZT1,451.35500 ISK
10000 KZT2,902.71000 ISK