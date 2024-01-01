50 Cayman Islands dollars to Euros

Convert KYD to EUR at the real exchange rate

50 kyd
56.58 eur

1.00000 KYD = 1.13159 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURSGDZARAUDCADGBP
1 USD183.00910.927851.347118.88251.530921.348450.793588
1 INR0.012046910.01117830.01622830.2274750.01844290.01624460.00956025
1 EUR1.077789.458911.4517720.34971.649881.453220.85532
1 SGD0.74233561.62060.688815114.01711.136461.0010.589108

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cayman Islands dollars to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KYD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KYD to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cayman Islands dollars

KYD to USD

KYD to INR

KYD to EUR

KYD to SGD

KYD to ZAR

KYD to AUD

KYD to CAD

KYD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Euro
1 KYD1.13159 EUR
5 KYD5.65795 EUR
10 KYD11.31590 EUR
20 KYD22.63180 EUR
50 KYD56.57950 EUR
100 KYD113.15900 EUR
250 KYD282.89750 EUR
500 KYD565.79500 EUR
1000 KYD1131.59000 EUR
2000 KYD2263.18000 EUR
5000 KYD5657.95000 EUR
10000 KYD11315.90000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 EUR0.88371 KYD
5 EUR4.41857 KYD
10 EUR8.83714 KYD
20 EUR17.67428 KYD
50 EUR44.18570 KYD
100 EUR88.37140 KYD
250 EUR220.92850 KYD
500 EUR441.85700 KYD
1000 EUR883.71400 KYD
2000 EUR1767.42800 KYD
5000 EUR4418.57000 KYD
10000 EUR8837.14000 KYD