Jamaican dollars to Ugandan shillings today

Convert JMD to UGX at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
23,831 ugx

J$1.000 JMD = Ush23.83 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JMD to UGX conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JMD to UGXLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High23.904724.5414
Low23.632923.6329
Average23.738524.0229
Change0.48%-1.41%
1 JMD to UGX stats

The performance of JMD to UGX in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 23.9047 and a 30 day low of 23.6329. This means the 30 day average was 23.7385. The change for JMD to UGX was 0.48.

The performance of JMD to UGX in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 24.5414 and a 90 day low of 23.6329. This means the 90 day average was 24.0229. The change for JMD to UGX was -1.41.

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Ugandan Shilling
1 JMD23.83050 UGX
5 JMD119.15250 UGX
10 JMD238.30500 UGX
20 JMD476.61000 UGX
50 JMD1,191.52500 UGX
100 JMD2,383.05000 UGX
250 JMD5,957.62500 UGX
500 JMD11,915.25000 UGX
1000 JMD23,830.50000 UGX
2000 JMD47,661.00000 UGX
5000 JMD119,152.50000 UGX
10000 JMD238,305.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Jamaican Dollar
1 UGX0.04196 JMD
5 UGX0.20982 JMD
10 UGX0.41963 JMD
20 UGX0.83926 JMD
50 UGX2.09816 JMD
100 UGX4.19631 JMD
250 UGX10.49078 JMD
500 UGX20.98155 JMD
1000 UGX41.96310 JMD
2000 UGX83.92620 JMD
5000 UGX209.81550 JMD
10000 UGX419.63100 JMD