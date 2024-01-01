2,000 Icelandic krónas to Rwandan francs

Convert ISK to RWF at the real exchange rate

2,000 isk
19,064 rwf

kr1.000 ISK = R₣9.532 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

ISK to RWF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 ISK to RWFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High9.60109.6010
Low9.48909.2566
Average9.54519.4474
Change0.05%2.70%
View full history

1 ISK to RWF stats

The performance of ISK to RWF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 9.6010 and a 30 day low of 9.4890. This means the 30 day average was 9.5451. The change for ISK to RWF was 0.05.

The performance of ISK to RWF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 9.6010 and a 90 day low of 9.2566. This means the 90 day average was 9.4474. The change for ISK to RWF was 2.70.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURSGDCADAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD10.9171.3271.3871.5360.7811.67818.285
1 EUR1.09111.4471.5141.6760.8521.83119.95
1 SGD0.7540.69111.0461.1580.5891.26513.783
1 CAD0.7210.6610.95611.1070.5631.2113.181

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Icelandic krónas to Rwandan francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RWF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to RWF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Icelandic krónas

ISK to USD

ISK to EUR

ISK to SGD

ISK to CAD

ISK to AUD

ISK to GBP

ISK to NZD

ISK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Rwandan Franc
1 ISK9.53199 RWF
5 ISK47.65995 RWF
10 ISK95.31990 RWF
20 ISK190.63980 RWF
50 ISK476.59950 RWF
100 ISK953.19900 RWF
250 ISK2,382.99750 RWF
500 ISK4,765.99500 RWF
1000 ISK9,531.99000 RWF
2000 ISK19,063.98000 RWF
5000 ISK47,659.95000 RWF
10000 ISK95,319.90000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Icelandic Króna
1 RWF0.10491 ISK
5 RWF0.52455 ISK
10 RWF1.04910 ISK
20 RWF2.09820 ISK
50 RWF5.24550 ISK
100 RWF10.49100 ISK
250 RWF26.22750 ISK
500 RWF52.45500 ISK
1000 RWF104.91000 ISK
2000 RWF209.82000 ISK
5000 RWF524.55000 ISK
10000 RWF1,049.10000 ISK