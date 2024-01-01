100 Icelandic krónas to Paraguayan guaranis

Convert ISK to PYG at the real exchange rate

100 isk
5,495 pyg

kr1.000 ISK = ₲54.95 PYG

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

ISK to PYG conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 ISK to PYGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High55.243855.2438
Low54.518453.4303
Average54.899154.4593
Change0.45%2.75%
View full history

1 ISK to PYG stats

The performance of ISK to PYG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 55.2438 and a 30 day low of 54.5184. This means the 30 day average was 54.8991. The change for ISK to PYG was 0.45.

The performance of ISK to PYG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 55.2438 and a 90 day low of 53.4303. This means the 90 day average was 54.4593. The change for ISK to PYG was 2.75.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURSGDCADAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD10.9171.3271.3871.5360.7811.67818.285
1 EUR1.09111.4471.5141.6760.8521.83119.95
1 SGD0.7540.69111.0461.1580.5891.26513.783
1 CAD0.7210.6610.95611.1070.5631.2113.181

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Icelandic krónas to Paraguayan guaranis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PYG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to PYG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Icelandic krónas

ISK to USD

ISK to EUR

ISK to SGD

ISK to CAD

ISK to AUD

ISK to GBP

ISK to NZD

ISK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Paraguayan Guarani
1 ISK54.94870 PYG
5 ISK274.74350 PYG
10 ISK549.48700 PYG
20 ISK1,098.97400 PYG
50 ISK2,747.43500 PYG
100 ISK5,494.87000 PYG
250 ISK13,737.17500 PYG
500 ISK27,474.35000 PYG
1000 ISK54,948.70000 PYG
2000 ISK109,897.40000 PYG
5000 ISK274,743.50000 PYG
10000 ISK549,487.00000 PYG
Conversion rates Paraguayan Guarani / Icelandic Króna
1 PYG0.01820 ISK
5 PYG0.09099 ISK
10 PYG0.18199 ISK
20 PYG0.36398 ISK
50 PYG0.90994 ISK
100 PYG1.81988 ISK
250 PYG4.54970 ISK
500 PYG9.09940 ISK
1000 PYG18.19880 ISK
2000 PYG36.39760 ISK
5000 PYG90.99400 ISK
10000 PYG181.98800 ISK