250 Icelandic krónas to Papua New Guinean kinas

Convert ISK to PGK at the real exchange rate

250 isk
7.02 pgk

kr1.000 ISK = K0.02807 PGK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ISK to PGK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ISK to PGKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02820.0282
Low0.02780.0273
Average0.02800.0278
Change0.48%2.77%
1 ISK to PGK stats

The performance of ISK to PGK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0282 and a 30 day low of 0.0278. This means the 30 day average was 0.0280. The change for ISK to PGK was 0.48.

The performance of ISK to PGK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0282 and a 90 day low of 0.0273. This means the 90 day average was 0.0278. The change for ISK to PGK was 2.77.

How to convert Icelandic krónas to Papua New Guinean kinas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PGK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to PGK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 ISK0.02807 PGK
5 ISK0.14035 PGK
10 ISK0.28069 PGK
20 ISK0.56139 PGK
50 ISK1.40347 PGK
100 ISK2.80694 PGK
250 ISK7.01735 PGK
500 ISK14.03470 PGK
1000 ISK28.06940 PGK
2000 ISK56.13880 PGK
5000 ISK140.34700 PGK
10000 ISK280.69400 PGK
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Icelandic Króna
1 PGK35.62600 ISK
5 PGK178.13000 ISK
10 PGK356.26000 ISK
20 PGK712.52000 ISK
50 PGK1,781.30000 ISK
100 PGK3,562.60000 ISK
250 PGK8,906.50000 ISK
500 PGK17,813.00000 ISK
1000 PGK35,626.00000 ISK
2000 PGK71,252.00000 ISK
5000 PGK178,130.00000 ISK
10000 PGK356,260.00000 ISK