5,000 Icelandic krónas to Namibian dollars

Convert ISK to NAD at the real exchange rate

5,000 isk
662.87 nad

kr1.000 ISK = $0.1326 NAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ISK to NAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ISK to NADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.13350.1380
Low0.13100.1289
Average0.13230.1325
Change0.52%0.15%
1 ISK to NAD stats

The performance of ISK to NAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1335 and a 30 day low of 0.1310. This means the 30 day average was 0.1323. The change for ISK to NAD was 0.52.

The performance of ISK to NAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1380 and a 90 day low of 0.1289. This means the 90 day average was 0.1325. The change for ISK to NAD was 0.15.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Namibian Dollar
1 ISK0.13257 NAD
5 ISK0.66287 NAD
10 ISK1.32574 NAD
20 ISK2.65148 NAD
50 ISK6.62870 NAD
100 ISK13.25740 NAD
250 ISK33.14350 NAD
500 ISK66.28700 NAD
1000 ISK132.57400 NAD
2000 ISK265.14800 NAD
5000 ISK662.87000 NAD
10000 ISK1,325.74000 NAD
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Icelandic Króna
1 NAD7.54294 ISK
5 NAD37.71470 ISK
10 NAD75.42940 ISK
20 NAD150.85880 ISK
50 NAD377.14700 ISK
100 NAD754.29400 ISK
250 NAD1,885.73500 ISK
500 NAD3,771.47000 ISK
1000 NAD7,542.94000 ISK
2000 NAD15,085.88000 ISK
5000 NAD37,714.70000 ISK
10000 NAD75,429.40000 ISK