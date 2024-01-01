250 Icelandic krónas to Falkland Islands pounds

Convert ISK to FKP at the real exchange rate

250 isk
1.42 fkp

kr1.000 ISK = £0.005662 FKP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

ISK to FKP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 ISK to FKPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00570.0057
Low0.00560.0056
Average0.00560.0057
Change-0.02%-0.73%
View full history

1 ISK to FKP stats

The performance of ISK to FKP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0057 and a 30 day low of 0.0056. This means the 30 day average was 0.0056. The change for ISK to FKP was -0.02.

The performance of ISK to FKP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0057 and a 90 day low of 0.0056. This means the 90 day average was 0.0057. The change for ISK to FKP was -0.73.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURSGDCADAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD10.9171.3271.3871.5360.7811.67818.285
1 EUR1.09111.4471.5141.6760.8521.83119.95
1 SGD0.7540.69111.0461.1580.5891.26513.783
1 CAD0.7210.6610.95611.1070.5631.2113.181

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Icelandic krónas to Falkland Islands pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FKP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to FKP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Icelandic krónas

ISK to USD

ISK to EUR

ISK to SGD

ISK to CAD

ISK to AUD

ISK to GBP

ISK to NZD

ISK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Falkland Islands Pound
1 ISK0.00566 FKP
5 ISK0.02831 FKP
10 ISK0.05662 FKP
20 ISK0.11324 FKP
50 ISK0.28311 FKP
100 ISK0.56621 FKP
250 ISK1.41553 FKP
500 ISK2.83105 FKP
1000 ISK5.66210 FKP
2000 ISK11.32420 FKP
5000 ISK28.31050 FKP
10000 ISK56.62100 FKP
Conversion rates Falkland Islands Pound / Icelandic Króna
1 FKP176.61300 ISK
5 FKP883.06500 ISK
10 FKP1,766.13000 ISK
20 FKP3,532.26000 ISK
50 FKP8,830.65000 ISK
100 FKP17,661.30000 ISK
250 FKP44,153.25000 ISK
500 FKP88,306.50000 ISK
1000 FKP176,613.00000 ISK
2000 FKP353,226.00000 ISK
5000 FKP883,065.00000 ISK
10000 FKP1,766,130.00000 ISK