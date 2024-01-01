1 Indian rupee to Dominican pesos

Convert INR to DOP at the real exchange rate

1 inr
0.71 dop

₹1.000 INR = $0.7094 DOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
INR to DOP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 INR to DOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.70940.7128
Low0.70650.6961
Average0.70760.7068
Change0.27%1.92%
1 INR to DOP stats

The performance of INR to DOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7094 and a 30 day low of 0.7065. This means the 30 day average was 0.7076. The change for INR to DOP was 0.27.

The performance of INR to DOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7128 and a 90 day low of 0.6961. This means the 90 day average was 0.7068. The change for INR to DOP was 1.92.

Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Dominican Peso
1 INR0.70944 DOP
5 INR3.54722 DOP
10 INR7.09444 DOP
20 INR14.18888 DOP
50 INR35.47220 DOP
100 INR70.94440 DOP
250 INR177.36100 DOP
300 INR212.83320 DOP
500 INR354.72200 DOP
600 INR425.66640 DOP
1000 INR709.44400 DOP
2000 INR1,418.88800 DOP
5000 INR3,547.22000 DOP
10000 INR7,094.44000 DOP
25000 INR17,736.10000 DOP
50000 INR35,472.20000 DOP
100000 INR70,944.40000 DOP
1000000 INR709,444.00000 DOP
1000000000 INR709,444,000.00000 DOP
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Indian Rupee
1 DOP1.40955 INR
5 DOP7.04775 INR
10 DOP14.09550 INR
20 DOP28.19100 INR
50 DOP70.47750 INR
100 DOP140.95500 INR
250 DOP352.38750 INR
500 DOP704.77500 INR
1000 DOP1,409.55000 INR
2000 DOP2,819.10000 INR
5000 DOP7,047.75000 INR
10000 DOP14,095.50000 INR