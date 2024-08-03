Indian rupee to Dominican pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Indian rupee to Dominican pesos is currently 0.709 today, reflecting a 0.296% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Indian rupee has remained relatively stable, with a 0.237% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Indian rupee to Dominican pesos has fluctuated between a high of 0.710 on 31-07-2024 and a low of 0.707 on 29-07-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-08-2024, with a 0.308% increase in value.