10 thousand Haitian gourdes to Saint Helena pounds

Convert HTG to SHP at the real exchange rate

G1.000 HTG = £0.006027 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:39
HTG to SHP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

SHP
1 HTG to SHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00610.0061
Low0.00590.0057
Average0.00590.0058
Change2.75%3.78%
1 HTG to SHP stats

The performance of HTG to SHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0061 and a 30 day low of 0.0059. This means the 30 day average was 0.0059. The change for HTG to SHP was 2.75.

The performance of HTG to SHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0061 and a 90 day low of 0.0057. This means the 90 day average was 0.0058. The change for HTG to SHP was 3.78.

Top currencies

 USDSGDZARCADGBPINREURAUD
1 USD11.34218.1251.3980.78984.3860.9471.537
1 SGD0.745113.5031.0420.58862.8690.7061.145
1 ZAR0.0550.07410.0770.0444.6560.0520.085
1 CAD0.7150.9612.96110.56460.3430.6771.099

How to convert Haitian gourdes to Saint Helena pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HTG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HTG to SHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Saint Helena Pound
1 HTG0.00603 SHP
5 HTG0.03013 SHP
10 HTG0.06027 SHP
20 HTG0.12054 SHP
50 HTG0.30134 SHP
100 HTG0.60269 SHP
250 HTG1.50672 SHP
500 HTG3.01343 SHP
1000 HTG6.02686 SHP
2000 HTG12.05372 SHP
5000 HTG30.13430 SHP
10000 HTG60.26860 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Haitian Gourde
1 SHP165.92400 HTG
5 SHP829.62000 HTG
10 SHP1,659.24000 HTG
20 SHP3,318.48000 HTG
50 SHP8,296.20000 HTG
100 SHP16,592.40000 HTG
250 SHP41,481.00000 HTG
500 SHP82,962.00000 HTG
1000 SHP165,924.00000 HTG
2000 SHP331,848.00000 HTG
5000 SHP829,620.00000 HTG
10000 SHP1,659,240.00000 HTG