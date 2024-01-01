2,000 Haitian gourdes to Qatari rials

Convert HTG to QAR at the real exchange rate

G1.000 HTG = QR0.02785 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:31
HTG to QAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

QAR
1 HTG to QARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02780.0278
Low0.02770.0277
Average0.02780.0278
Change0.30%0.41%
1 HTG to QAR stats

The performance of HTG to QAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0278 and a 30 day low of 0.0277. This means the 30 day average was 0.0278. The change for HTG to QAR was 0.30.

The performance of HTG to QAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0278 and a 90 day low of 0.0277. This means the 90 day average was 0.0278. The change for HTG to QAR was 0.41.

Top currencies

 USDSGDZARCADGBPINREURAUD
1 USD11.34218.1371.3990.78984.3860.9471.537
1 SGD0.745113.511.0420.58862.860.7061.145
1 ZAR0.0550.07410.0770.0444.6530.0520.085
1 CAD0.7150.9612.96310.56460.3170.6771.099

Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Qatari Rial
1 HTG0.02785 QAR
5 HTG0.13924 QAR
10 HTG0.27847 QAR
20 HTG0.55695 QAR
50 HTG1.39237 QAR
100 HTG2.78474 QAR
250 HTG6.96185 QAR
500 HTG13.92370 QAR
1000 HTG27.84740 QAR
2000 HTG55.69480 QAR
5000 HTG139.23700 QAR
10000 HTG278.47400 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Haitian Gourde
1 QAR35.91000 HTG
5 QAR179.55000 HTG
10 QAR359.10000 HTG
20 QAR718.20000 HTG
50 QAR1,795.50000 HTG
100 QAR3,591.00000 HTG
250 QAR8,977.50000 HTG
500 QAR17,955.00000 HTG
1000 QAR35,910.00000 HTG
2000 QAR71,820.00000 HTG
5000 QAR179,550.00000 HTG
10000 QAR359,100.00000 HTG