500 Haitian gourdes to Philippine pesos

Convert HTG to PHP at the real exchange rate

G1.000 HTG = ₱0.4503 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:29
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

HTG to PHP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

PHP
1 HTG to PHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.45030.4503
Low0.43910.4222
Average0.44580.4348
Change2.54%4.95%
View full history

1 HTG to PHP stats

The performance of HTG to PHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4503 and a 30 day low of 0.4391. This means the 30 day average was 0.4458. The change for HTG to PHP was 2.54.

The performance of HTG to PHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4503 and a 90 day low of 0.4222. This means the 90 day average was 0.4348. The change for HTG to PHP was 4.95.

Track market ratesView HTG to PHP chart

Top currencies

 USDSGDZARCADGBPINREURAUD
1 USD11.34218.1221.3990.78984.3860.9471.537
1 SGD0.745113.5011.0420.58862.8670.7061.145
1 ZAR0.0550.07410.0770.0444.6570.0520.085
1 CAD0.7150.9612.95610.56460.330.6771.099

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Haitian gourdes to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HTG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HTG to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Haitian gourdes

HTG to USD

HTG to SGD

HTG to ZAR

HTG to CAD

HTG to GBP

HTG to INR

HTG to EUR

HTG to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Philippine Peso
1 HTG0.45027 PHP
5 HTG2.25134 PHP
10 HTG4.50268 PHP
20 HTG9.00536 PHP
50 HTG22.51340 PHP
100 HTG45.02680 PHP
250 HTG112.56700 PHP
500 HTG225.13400 PHP
1000 HTG450.26800 PHP
2000 HTG900.53600 PHP
5000 HTG2,251.34000 PHP
10000 HTG4,502.68000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Haitian Gourde
1 PHP2.22090 HTG
5 PHP11.10450 HTG
10 PHP22.20900 HTG
20 PHP44.41800 HTG
50 PHP111.04500 HTG
100 PHP222.09000 HTG
250 PHP555.22500 HTG
500 PHP1,110.45000 HTG
1000 PHP2,220.90000 HTG
2000 PHP4,441.80000 HTG
5000 PHP11,104.50000 HTG
10000 PHP22,209.00000 HTG