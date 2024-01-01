500 Croatian kunas to Guernsey pounds

Convert HRK to GGP at the real exchange rate

kn1.000 HRK = £0.1125 GGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:35
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

HRK to GGP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

GGP
1 HRK to GGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.11290.1129
Low0.10920.1061
Average0.11070.1090
Change2.54%3.44%
View full history

1 HRK to GGP stats

The performance of HRK to GGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1129 and a 30 day low of 0.1092. This means the 30 day average was 0.1107. The change for HRK to GGP was 2.54.

The performance of HRK to GGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1129 and a 90 day low of 0.1061. This means the 90 day average was 0.1090. The change for HRK to GGP was 3.44.

Track market ratesView HRK to GGP chart

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDEURAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD11.3991.3430.9481.5370.791.718.14
1 CAD0.71510.960.6781.0990.5651.21512.966
1 SGD0.7451.04210.7061.1450.5881.26613.505
1 EUR1.0551.4761.41711.6220.8331.79319.134

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Croatian kunas to Guernsey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HRK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HRK to GGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Croatian kunas

HRK to USD

HRK to CAD

HRK to SGD

HRK to EUR

HRK to AUD

HRK to GBP

HRK to NZD

HRK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Guernsey pound
1 HRK0.11252 GGP
5 HRK0.56262 GGP
10 HRK1.12523 GGP
20 HRK2.25046 GGP
50 HRK5.62615 GGP
100 HRK11.25230 GGP
250 HRK28.13075 GGP
500 HRK56.26150 GGP
1000 HRK112.52300 GGP
2000 HRK225.04600 GGP
5000 HRK562.61500 GGP
10000 HRK1,125.23000 GGP
Conversion rates Guernsey pound / Croatian Kuna
1 GGP8.88705 HRK
5 GGP44.43525 HRK
10 GGP88.87050 HRK
20 GGP177.74100 HRK
50 GGP444.35250 HRK
100 GGP888.70500 HRK
250 GGP2,221.76250 HRK
500 GGP4,443.52500 HRK
1000 GGP8,887.05000 HRK
2000 GGP17,774.10000 HRK
5000 GGP44,435.25000 HRK
10000 GGP88,870.50000 HRK