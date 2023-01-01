10 thousand Ghanaian cedis to CFA francs beac

Convert GHS to XAF at the real exchange rate

10000 ghs
562234 xaf

1.00000 GHS = 56.22340 XAF

Mid-market exchange rate at 4:41 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

GHS to XAF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GHS → 0 XAF
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86711.046687.09811.433791.654570.9618518.5511
1GBP1.1532711.20695100.4421.653461.908071.1092721.3933
1USD0.95550.828535183.221.369951.58090.9190517.7251
1INR0.01148130.009955960.012016310.01646180.01899670.01104360.212991

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to CFA francs beac

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XAF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to XAF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ghanaian cedis

GHS to USD

GHS to CAD

GHS to EUR

GHS to ZAR

GHS to GBP

GHS to SGD

GHS to AUD

GHS to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / CFA Franc BEAC
1 GHS56.22340 XAF
5 GHS281.11700 XAF
10 GHS562.23400 XAF
20 GHS1124.46800 XAF
50 GHS2811.17000 XAF
100 GHS5622.34000 XAF
250 GHS14055.85000 XAF
500 GHS28111.70000 XAF
1000 GHS56223.40000 XAF
2000 GHS112446.80000 XAF
5000 GHS281117.00000 XAF
10000 GHS562234.00000 XAF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Ghanaian Cedi
1 XAF0.01779 GHS
5 XAF0.08893 GHS
10 XAF0.17786 GHS
20 XAF0.35572 GHS
50 XAF0.88931 GHS
100 XAF1.77862 GHS
250 XAF4.44655 GHS
500 XAF8.89310 GHS
1000 XAF17.78620 GHS
2000 XAF35.57240 GHS
5000 XAF88.93100 GHS
10000 XAF177.86200 GHS