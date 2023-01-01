1 Ghanaian cedi to Bahamian dollars

1 ghs
0.09 bsd

1.00000 GHS = 0.08865 BSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 2:14 UTC
GHS to BSD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GHS → 0 BSD
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Bahamian Dollar
1 GHS0.08865 BSD
5 GHS0.44326 BSD
10 GHS0.88653 BSD
20 GHS1.77305 BSD
50 GHS4.43262 BSD
100 GHS8.86525 BSD
250 GHS22.16312 BSD
500 GHS44.32625 BSD
1000 GHS88.65250 BSD
2000 GHS177.30500 BSD
5000 GHS443.26250 BSD
10000 GHS886.52500 BSD
Conversion rates Bahamian Dollar / Ghanaian Cedi
1 BSD11.28000 GHS
5 BSD56.40000 GHS
10 BSD112.80000 GHS
20 BSD225.60000 GHS
50 BSD564.00000 GHS
100 BSD1128.00000 GHS
250 BSD2820.00000 GHS
500 BSD5640.00000 GHS
1000 BSD11280.00000 GHS
2000 BSD22560.00000 GHS
5000 BSD56400.00000 GHS
10000 BSD112800.00000 GHS