British pound sterling to Hungarian forints exchange rate history

The exchange rate for British pound sterling to Hungarian forints is currently 467.008 today, reflecting a -0.059% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of British pound sterling has remained relatively stable, with a 0.783% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of British pound sterling to Hungarian forints has fluctuated between a high of 469.672 on 31-07-2024 and a low of 462.743 on 29-07-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-07-2024, with a 0.361% increase in value.