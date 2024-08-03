British pound sterling to Guatemalan quetzals exchange rate history

The exchange rate for British pound sterling to Guatemalan quetzals is currently 9.924 today, reflecting a 0.549% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of British pound sterling has remained relatively stable, with a -0.493% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of British pound sterling to Guatemalan quetzals has fluctuated between a high of 9.986 on 29-07-2024 and a low of 9.852 on 02-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-08-2024, with a 0.482% increase in value.