10 British pounds sterling to Bermudan dollars

Convert GBP to BMD at the real exchange rate

10 gbp
12.81 bmd

£1.000 GBP = $1.281 BMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
GBP to BMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 GBP to BMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.30101.3010
Low1.27261.2494
Average1.28821.2747
Change0.39%2.13%
1 GBP to BMD stats

The performance of GBP to BMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.3010 and a 30 day low of 1.2726. This means the 30 day average was 1.2882. The change for GBP to BMD was 0.39.

The performance of GBP to BMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.3010 and a 90 day low of 1.2494. This means the 90 day average was 1.2747. The change for GBP to BMD was 2.13.

How to convert British pounds sterling to Bermudan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to BMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Bermudan Dollar
1 GBP1.28050 BMD
5 GBP6.40250 BMD
10 GBP12.80500 BMD
20 GBP25.61000 BMD
50 GBP64.02500 BMD
100 GBP128.05000 BMD
250 GBP320.12500 BMD
500 GBP640.25000 BMD
1000 GBP1,280.50000 BMD
2000 GBP2,561.00000 BMD
5000 GBP6,402.50000 BMD
10000 GBP12,805.00000 BMD
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / British Pound Sterling
1 BMD0.78095 GBP
5 BMD3.90473 GBP
10 BMD7.80945 GBP
20 BMD15.61890 GBP
50 BMD39.04725 GBP
100 BMD78.09450 GBP
250 BMD195.23625 GBP
500 BMD390.47250 GBP
1000 BMD780.94500 GBP
2000 BMD1,561.89000 GBP
5000 BMD3,904.72500 GBP
10000 BMD7,809.45000 GBP